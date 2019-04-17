PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 released with EvoZone, Darkest Night and friendly spectator mode

Tencent is seeding PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update to players around the world. The 0.12.0 update which entered into beta earlier this month brings in a host of new additions to the zombie mode, a bunch of bug fixes and general gameplay improvements. PUBG Mobile also unveiled its Prime and Prime Plus subscription which starts at Rs 79 in India and provides players with in-game items along with discounts in the shop and on crates.

Here is everything that has been added with PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update.

New EvoZone mode with zombie events

Up until the last update, the various zombie modes that have been included in the game were listed under "Event Mode". After 0.12.0 update, the zombie events are now listed under EvoZone mode and includes Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night zombie events. The developers have assured that more events will be added in the near future.

A new zombie mode, Darkest Night has been added to EvoZone which pits the players against zombies for a night. All the teams surviving the onslaught till dawn will win the match.

Zombie: Survive Till Dawn mode has received a couple of new additions along with tweaks to existing gameplay elements. In this mode, the zombies have been given the ability to jump, climb over walls and on roofs. Zombie dogs have also been included with the update. Some of the improvements that come with the update include fine-tuning the M134 mini-gun for better in-game handling, flamethrower dealing more damage than before among others.

Spectate your friends battle royale matches

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 changelog: what's new

New Feature: EvoZone

- Replaces Event mode

- Survive Till Dawn is now under this mode

- More new modes will be added in the future

New EvoZone Mode: Darkest Night

- Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies

- All teams that are still alive at dawn will win

Changes to Survive Till Dawn:

- Stun Grenades now also stun zombies

- Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed

- Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs

- Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs

- Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines

- Flamethrowers now deal more damage

- M134 handling has been tuned

- Players will gain affixes that grant certain buffs

- Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms

- Added Survive Till Dawn quick chat messages to Default and Classic voice packs

- Daily missions can now be completed in Survive Till Dawn

- Players can now spectate matches that their friends, Crews or Clan members are currently in, and view others' information while spectating as well as adjust Spectator Mode privacy settings

- Scope crosshair colors can now be changed in settings

- Portable Closets can now be swapped while in a match

- Spring Theme and Treasure is now available. Each draw guarantees a unique reward, and Sakura Dacia or Pink Rose Set is a guaranteed drop when drawing 10

- Popularity has been added to Spaces. Players can now show their support by giving LIKEs to one another, and become Partners with friends that have 400 Synergy or more. Partners will appear in each other's Spaces

- Players can now add Shop items as Favorites and be notified when these items are on sale

- Duplicated time-limited items will now be stacked to only show 1 icon per item with total amount of time remaining (maximum duration is 999 days)

- New Achievements: Best Companion, Superstar, Winning Culture, Adventurer, Until Dawn, and A Step Too Far

Other Improvements

- Automatic door-opening has been tuned

- Dynamic weather odds have been tuned

- More buildings have been added to Dino Park, Coal Mines and Goroka in Vikendi

- Crew Challenge qualifying round has been expanded, and top 10 teams now get unique outfits

- Emulator detection enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devices

- Friend invitations now show map and lag information

- Quick Chat messages are now edited in Inventory

- Quick Chat messages can now be displayed as a wheel to make sending messages faster and easier

- Shadow effects can now be disabled to reduce resource consumption, heat and battery usage

- Added a reminder on dismantling duplicated items for Silver

- Previews are now available in some pages. Tap the reward icon to preview outfits

- Gallery now only show items currently in stock at the Shop

- Cloth Bandana (Leopard) with first purchase has ended. Rewards for first purchase of the season will be updated

- RP Backpack now remember settings from the previous season

- Mythic outfit emotes can now be heard by more players

- Added haptic feedback to some buttons

- Added animation for dropping empty magazines when reloading

- Animation for throwing grenades while prone has been tuned

- Animation added for opening/closing doors

- Fixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgear

- Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphic glitches in certain footgear

- Fixed a bug where doors were not displayed properly

- Fixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas