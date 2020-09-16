Extra PS5 DualSense controllers cost as much as the priciest PlayStation 5 games

Sony quietly announced the PS5 DualSense controller price after its PS5 release date and price reveal event, and it also let us know how much other accessories cost.

Each PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless gamepad is $69.99 / €69.99 (around £64). One comes in the PS5 box, of course, but any extras cost as some the priciest PS5 games. That's an uptick in price – most current official Sony PS4 controllers cost $59.99.

The all-digital PS5 console itself costs $399.99 / £359.99 / AU$599.95. while Sony's disc-drive-included PS5 is priced at $499.99 / £449.99 / AU$749.95. In the PS5 vs Xbox Series X match-up, Sony and Microsoft's disc-drive-included consoles price match each other, but while lower-specced all-digital Xbox Series S costs $299 / £249 / AU$499.

The two PS5 consoles, the DualSense controller and all of Sony's new accessories will go on sale on Thursday, November 12 (two days after Microsoft's launch) in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, while everyone in the UK and elsewhere in the world has to wait a week: Thursday, November 19.

Prices of other PS5 accessories

Sony's Pulse 3D wireless headset will cost $99.99 / €99.99 (around £91). Sporting a PS5-matching color scheme, these over-ear headphones have 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphone, according to Sony.

The PS5 HD Camera is $59.99 / €59.99 (around £46) and offers PlayStation gamers a way to broadcast themselves to Twitch and other game streaming platforms via dual 1080p lenses.

The official PS5 Media remote costs $29.99 / €29.99 (around £27.32). PlayStation 5 will be more than a gaming console for many people, so the PS5 remote will act as much more natural way to navigate Netflix and menus of other streaming services.

Finally, the PS4 Dual Charging station costs $29.99 / €29.99 (around £27.32). It's a cleaner, more convenient way to charge two DualSense wireless controllers, rather than having USB-C wires hanging all about.