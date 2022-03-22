Poco X4 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on March 28 - here's what we know

Audio player loading…

Poco is soon going to roll out the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone was launched a month ago globally. In a recent development, Poco has revealed the official launch date of the device via a tweet. The smartphone will make its India debut on March 28, 2022.

Now, there has been no word regarding the pricing of the smartphone in India. The device made its global debut at a price of EUR 299. Expectations are that the smartphone will be priced somewhere around Rs 25,000 in India.

Previously, a leak suggested that the smartphone will reach the Indian shores with a 64MP primary snapper instead of the 108MP snapper used in the global variant.

We’re ready to captivate - with the #OneX4all.Indulge yourself in a whole new dimension of smartphones with the #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G.Get ready to watch India’s first advanced Mocap launch on 28.03.2022 @ 12PM: https://t.co/8fY1Mi4xfO pic.twitter.com/4GLjLZ3GC9March 22, 2022 See more

What can we expect?

As we know that the smartphone has already been launched in the global market, we have a fair idea of what we can see in the upcoming device by Poco. Poco X4 Pro 5G could feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Indian variant of the smartphone will likely run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. This will put the device in direct competition with other devices like Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 Pro, etc.

Apart from that, the smartphone could include 8GB RAM along with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device is based on the Android 11 operating system with MIUI 13 skin on the top.

In terms of camera, the smartphone may flaunt a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the handset rocks a 16MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls. We can expect a 5000mAh battery along with 67W fast charging support.

