Poco to launch a new budget phone under C-series next week

It is that time of the year when you have various brands updating their lineups and launching new products at the rate of knots. We aren’t even complaining about this because it is also the festive time when both Amazon and Flipkart are back with their annual festive sale – thus users get more options while buying their favourite gadget.

We have Realme launching a couple of budget phones today while Poco has also announced that its next C series phone is on its way out and will be launched on September 20.

The company took to Twitter to announce the launch date and shared a teaser that says “C U Soon” leaving no scope for imagination about the device scheduled to launch. Though apart from the date and time – there is nothing else worth noticing in the teaser.

Poco C4 could be incoming

While the company hasn’t revealed anything about this upcoming smartphone, it is safe to assume that the Poco C4 is on its way. This phone will be a successor to the Poco C3 that was launched a year back in October 2020 and is already due for an upgrade.

To recall, the Poco C3 has been one of the most successful budget devices from the company and has clocked over 2 million units already. The phone was launched in a couple of storage and memory variants including 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB which are priced at Rs. 7,349 and Rs. 8,349, respectively.

The Poco C3 came with an Helio G35 chipset, a 6.53-inch HD+ panel, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging along with a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera. However, with Poco C4 you can expect improvements in almost all the areas, though the price could still be competitive.

Last but not the least, the Poco C3 was loosely based on the Redmi 9 from Xiaomi, it is expected that this upcoming smartphone could leverage the Redmi 10 platform. However, we will have to wait for the company to share more details.

