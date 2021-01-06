Poco M2 and Poco C3 price in India permanently reduced

Poco India is all set to drop the prices of its Poco M2 and Poco C3 smartphones in India. The smartphones were launched in India last year and the Poco C3 had an India-first launch.

After the launch of the flagship Poco smartphones, the company turned its eyes to the budget market and has launched several products to grab the same. The Poco M2 started at a price of Rs 10,999 while the Poco C3 started at Rs 7,499.

The starting price of the Poco M2 has been dropped to Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. While the 128GB storage variant of the M2 gets a Rs 1,500 price drop, making it available for Rs 10,999.

The base variant of the Poco C3 with 3GB RAM at Rs 7,499, remains unchanged while the higher variant with 4GB RAM has a price drop of Rs 500 from Rs 8,999 to Rs 8,499.

Poco M2 specs

The Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with. This is an octa-core processor built on the 12nm process. The Mali G52 clocked at 950MHz takes care of the graphics duties. MediaTek’s HyperEngine Gaming technology also makes the cut. It is also the cheapest phone in India to offer 6GB of RAM across the board. There’s up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by 256GB via micro SD.

It carries Poco’s familiar two-tone design to a polycarbonate body along with an anti-fingerprint texture. The fingerprint scanner is located under the cameras on the back. The entire phone is also P2i coated for splash-resistance. On the front, the Poco M2 sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080. There’s also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

On the back is a quad-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front camera.

The Poco M2 has a big 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging. A 10W charger is included in the box. It runs on Poco Launcher atop MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Poco C3 specs

On the front, you get a 6.53-inch HD+ dot notch display which is a dew-drop notch on top of the display. You get a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a dot-drop notch.

Under the hood, the Poco C3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with 64-bit architecture, ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, and a max clock speed of 2.3GHz. The graphics performance will be taken care of by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU which has a clock speed of 680MHz. There is also microSD card support up to 512GB additional storage. The device is packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Poco says the C in the C series stands for Camera. For optics, the Poco C3 offers a triple camera stack at the rear and there is a single camera to the front. You are looking at a 13MP primary camera at the rear with f/2.2 aperture with a 75.2-degree field-of-view followed by a 2MP macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2MP depth sensor. The dual-tone LED flash completes the rear camera setup. To the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. The rear camera can shoot up to Full HD videos.