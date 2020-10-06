Poco C3: Specs, launch date and price in India

Poco’s popularity in the budget and mid-range segment kept growing this year thanks to the introduction of the new Poco X series and Poco M series devices. While we are still waiting for the successor to the Poco F2, the company has unveiled a new series under Poco branding in India. The all-new Poco C series will be an even more affordable set of devices from the company.

The first device in the new Poco series is the Poco C3. After tasting success with the Poco X2, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and more recently with the Poco X3, the brand is now trying to replicate the same in the sub Rs 10,000 segment in India. The Poco C3, in India, will take on the likes of Realme C12 and Realme C11.

India is the first country to get the Poco C3. It comes in two configurations: a base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which will set you back by Rs 7,499 and there is a 4GB+64GB variant that will cost Rs 8,999.

Flipkart is the online sales partner the first sale is scheduled for October 16. The device is available in three colour options - Arctic Blue, Matte Black, and Lime Green.

Poco C3: Design and Display

The Poco C3 is an affordable smartphone and thus, you get a plastic build all over the body. It comes in a two-tone signature pattern which offers better grip and it is also anti-fingerprint texture design. As with other Poco phones, it is also P2i rated for protection against water splash. Additionally, Poco has also added rubberized seals to the slots and reinforced corners to prevent any accidental damages.

On the front, you get a 6.53-inch HD+ dot notch display which is a dew-drop notch on top of the display. You get a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a dot-drop notch. The display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light and has a max brightness of 400 nits.

Poco C3: Performance

Under the hood, the Poco C3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with 64-bit architecture, ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, and a max clock speed of 2.3GHz. The graphics performance will be taken care of by the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU which has a clock speed of 680MHz.

Additionally, there is also MediaTek’s HyperEngine performance and optimization for better performance and gaming experience. This is also the only second MediTek powered Poco smartphone after the Poco M2. It is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is also microSD card support up to 512GB additional storage.

Poco C3 camera

Poco says the C in the C series stands for Camera. For optics, the Poco C3 offers a triple camera stack at the rear and there is a single camera to the front. You are looking at a 13MP primary camera at the rear with f/2.2 aperture with a 75.2-degree field-of-view followed by a 2MP macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2MP depth sensor. The dual-tone LED flash completes the rear camera setup. To the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. The rear camera can shoot up to Full HD videos.

Poco C3: Battery

A big battery is becoming the norm for almost all the budget phones in 2020. The same trend is continuing with Poco C3 as well. The device is packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery. Poco has implemented optimizations such as power-saving mode, dynamic power management, background app optimization, app launch control, and smart allocation which will deliver up to two days of battery life. With a single charge, you can game up to 14 hours straight or watch 31 hours of video.

The Better Battery 2.0 will help Poco C3 gain 25% more charge cycle compared to other devices in the segment. With this, the battery is claimed to last up to 3.2 years without degrading.

Everything else

The Poco C3 runs on MIUI 12 out of the box based on Android 10 and offers Ad-free experience just like other Poco devices. MIUI 12 offers Dark mode, app drawer, Google Discover feed and more customization options. The device misses out on fingerprint scanner but instead offers face unlock.