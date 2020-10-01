Poco C3 set to launch in India on October 6

Poco will add yet another smartphone under its portfolio next week with an entirely new series. After launching the Poco F series, X series, and M series in India, the brand will now launch a new smartphone under the C series.

The first smartphone in the C series will be the Poco C3 which is slated for October 6 launch in India. The device will be unveiled at 12 noon on October 6 and the event will be live-streamed on YouTube as usual. The tagline this time for the new Poco C3 is "The Game Changer".

The Poco C3 is said to be the brand's new budget offering. In fact, a recent report also suggests the device might be a rebranded version of Redmi 9C. The retail packaging of the Poco C3 suggests was also leaked a few days back with MRP of the device and the configuration.

the next #GameChang3r from POCO is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart.

Poco C3 specs (expected)

Since the device is said to come as rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, we know the specifications of the device. The Poco C3 could pack in a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It brings a new design language with the cameras being housed in a square island on the back. The device will be equipped with a 13MP f/2.2 primary shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter.

On the inside, the Poco is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is one of the more capable SoCs at this price. This is also only the second Poco device to feature MediaTek SoC after the Poco M2. The Redmi 9C 2GB + 32GB configuration. However, the Poco M2 is said to come with 3GB or 4GB of RAM paired with 32GB or 64GB of storage. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh. This will support 10W charging via micro USB port.

The packaging also mentions a maximum retail price of Rs 10,990 which is for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The retail packaging also mentions that the device was manufactured in India in August 2020. The Redmi 9C was unveiled in China a few months back alongside the Redmi 9A.