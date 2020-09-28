Redmi 9C might launch as Poco C3 in India

Poco recently launched its newest mid-range device, the Poco X3 in India. Following the launch of the Poco X3, a new report has emerged which says that the company might soon launch a new budget phone in an entirely new series.

Currently, Poco is having two series of smartphones in India, the Poco X series and the Poco M series. According to a new leak from Leakerbaba, the company will be soon launching Poco C series in India and the first device will be the Poco C3 under the new series. The retail packaging of the Poco X3 suggests the configuration and price of the upcoming phone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LeakerBaba) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: LeakerBaba)

The Poco X3 retail box shows the model number “M2006C3MI” which is according to the report the rebranded version of Redmi 9C for the Indian market. The same report also emerged a couple of months ago. The packaging also mentions a maximum retail price of Rs 10,990 which is for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The retail packaging also mentions that the device was manufactured in India in August 2020.

Poco’s most phones in India expect for the Poco X3 are all rebranded versions of Redmi counterparts and the Poco C3 is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9C was unveiled in China a few months back alongside the Redmi 9A.

Poco C3 specs (expected)

Since the device is said to come as rebranded version of the Redmi 9C, we know the specifications of the device. The Poco C3 could pack in a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It brings a new design language with the cameras being housed in a square island on the back. The device will be equipped with a 13MP f/2.2 primary shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter.

On the inside, the Poco is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is one of the more capable SoCs at this price. This is also only the second Poco device to feature MediaTek SoC after the Poco M2. The Redmi 9C 2GB + 32GB configuration. However, the Poco M2 is said to come with 3GB or 4GB of RAM paired with 32GB or 64GB of storage. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh. This will support 10W charging via micro USB port.