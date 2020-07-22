Poco C3: Is Poco getting ready for another rebrand?

Looks like Poco is not done rebranding phones as a new model number resonating the Redmi 9C has hit yet another certification, this time Bluetooth SIG. Dubbed, the Poco C3, the device is likely to take on the Realme’s C series of budget smartphones in India.

A model number M2006C3MI has not only hit the Bluetooth SIG certification but has almost confirmed the marketing name as the Poco C3. This model number is similar to the Redmi 9C’s M2006C3MG and the “I” at the end of Poco’s model number could very well denote an Indian variant of the device.

It must be noted that a similar model number had hit India’s BIS and TUV Rhineland certification a few days back. If the naming is final, Poco can very well take on Realme C3, C11 and disrupt the budget segment by confusing the users even more.

(Image credit: Bluetooth SIG)

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has been launching the Redmi number series of budget smartphones every year and with Redmi 9 it expanded the series to Redmi 9, 9A and 9C in markets like Malaysia.

Looking at the Poco C3, we feel that it wants to borrow a piece of Redmi and try to grab a share of the under-10,000 segment in India. Poco, which started as a budget flagship killer brand, has scattered into other price segments and launched phones in different price brackets by chasing Realme's naming scheme. With the Poco X2 and with the new C3, looks like it is taking the fight into sub-$100 price segment.

Anyway, talking about Redmi 9C, it has a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a notch and a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Powered by Mediatek’s Helio G35 SoC, the device comes in 2GB DDR4RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. The back has a squircle layout similar to Realme C11 but has a triple 13MP f/2.2, 2MP Macro, 2MP depth camera sensors and a 5MP selfie shooter at the front. There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via Micro-USB port.

That said, if the device ever makes a cut to the Indian markets, we just have one question. Why Poco?