Pixel 7 might sport a slightly smaller display than Pixel 6

Audio player loading…

A new leak has hinted at the key specifications of the Google Pixel 7 lineup. The report states that while the Pixel 7 Pro might come with a 6.7-inch display, the stock variant might have a marginally smaller display.

The report by Gizmochina citing Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) says that the Pixel 7 might come with a 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.4-inch display found on its predecessor.

Ross has further hinted that the panel used on the Pixel 7 Pro will be similar to the one used in the Pixel 6 Pro and will be LTPO sporting a 120 Hz refresh rate. For those unaware, the Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.71-inch AMOLED LTPO panel with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz display.

(Image credit: Ross Young / Twitter)

He says that the panels are expected to be shipped a month earlier in May – which corroborates with another theory that suggested that the Pixel 7 lineup is expected to arrive a bit earlier than expected.

The Pixel 7 lineup is expected to come with two different devices Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Though several reports also hint that a foldable Pixel and an affordable Pixel 6a might also be announced alongside, however, we will have to wait for confirmation around the same.

Aside, the previous leak that we came across revealing the design of the Pixel 7 Pro suggested that the design of the phone is expected to remain unchanged with some obvious tweaks. The phone will sport a similar horizontal camera bar and the dual-tone design that we saw on the Pixel 6 lineup.

The display on the Pixel 7 Pro is also expected to come with a similar hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera and it is expected to be slightly curved from the sides as seen in its predecessor. Both the devices are expected to be powered by the second-gen Tensor chipset and are expected to ship with Android 13 out of the box.

Minor tweaks are all you should expect

The plethora of leaks that we’ve come across in the recent past suggests two key things. Firstly, Google’s track record of not being able to keep things under the wraps might remain intact. And at this rate, we will get to know almost all the minute details of the upcoming phones way ahead of the official unveiling.

And secondly, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series might be visually so similar that it would be difficult for a layman to differentiate between them. Though there will almost be minor changes to accommodate different sensors you might not be able to use the spare Pixel 6 Pro cover on Pixel 7 Pro.

The new Tensor chipset, however, may bring a whole lot of updates over the first generation SoC. However, we do not have much information as of now.