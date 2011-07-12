Teach Yourself Photoshop iPad app now available

Master Photoshop with the new iPad app

A new iPad app from our colleagues at Digital Camera features a complete 10 part video guide to mastering Adobe Photoshop.

With videos aimed at both Elements and Creative Suite users, the videos start from image editing basics to more complicated techniques such as using colour curves as well as practical lessons on creating website galleries and photobooks.

More than four hours of videos, seperated into 60 tutorials have full narration throughout, making it easy to follow the step-by-step techniques featured in each.

The app also includes links to download the original start images used in the tutorials, so you can follow along on your Mac or PC.

The app is available for iPad for £9.99.

Download the app from the UK store here.

Download the app from the US store here.

The list of episodes are as follows - each episode contains 6 videos.