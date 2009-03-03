Sony announces Cyber-shot HX1 camera

Sony has officially announced the arrival of its latest super-zoom camera, the Cyber-shot HX1.

The 9.1MP shooter makes use of an Exmor CMOS sensor – which helps with speedy picture taking – 20x optical zoom and the ability to record Full HD video clips. The camera also houses a tilt-angle 3.0-inch LCD.

With these kind of stats it is plain to see why the Cyber-shot HX1 is being touted as Sony's flagship camera model.

Outstanding images

To help with image processing, the Exmor sensor – which was last seen in Sony's Alpha range of cameras – works alongside a BIONZ image processor. According to Sony, this technology "delivers outstanding images with reduced noise, especially when shooting in high ISO settings."

The HX1 also boasts a new camera mode: 'Sweep Panorama'. Turn this on and the camera will stitch together an extra-wide, high resolution image from the shots you take.

For those who want to take HD movies with the camera and have a Bravia TV setup, you'll be pleased to hear that the camera uses BRAVIA Sync, which brings quick and easy playback of your movies.

Although no prices have been announced, expect the HX1 to hit shelves in April.