Flip Mino

Technically, you can call the Flip Video Mino a camcorder. But its no-frills feature set and 640x480 resolution casts it as more of a 'dumbcorder'. Imagine the power of a VGA webcam sellotaped to a 2GB memory card, all stuffed into the hollowed out shell of a Nokia N95. It's a great starting point, but the current asking price of about £117 could be a bit steep.

