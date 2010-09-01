Sony announces Full HD Bloggie Touch

The Sony Bloggie goes Full HD with the Bloggie Touch

Sony has announced a new pocket camcorder - the Full HD Bloggie Touch MHS-TS20K UK release date is November 2010.

You can take 360-degree panoramic videos and photos by just clipping on the supplied lens adaptor.

Sony says the 3-inch touchscreen Touch is a radical departure from first gen Bloggie models, as you can flick between images on the screen - seems pretty standard to us.

One cool feature is that you can also capture still imagery while taking video – while you can take up to four hours of HD video (720p) on its 8GB memory.

The Bloggie uses Sony's Exmor CMOS Sensor and a high quality lens with F2.8 maximum aperture – Sony says it can focus on objects as close as 10cm away.

It will be available in pink and black.