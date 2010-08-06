Aiptek 3D camcorder heads to the UK

Firebox, the online gadget store, has announced the arrival of the Aiptek HD 3D Camera, bringing 3D shooting to the UK on a budget.

The camera has been built as a point and shoot, offering a battery life of 1.5 hours and has an expandable memory suited for 32GB SD cards.

Three's the magic number

The camcorder is able to shoot in 3D because it has two lenses and two image sensors, which record simultaneous footage.

In the box is a pair of 3D glasses and you can hook the device up to a computer via its embedded USB connector.

If you don't want to shoot 3D, then you can also record HD movies in 2D and it will take 5MP stills.

The Aiptek 3D Camera is out imminently, available from Firebox.com, and is priced at £199.99.