Apple has updated its iTunes digital media software ahead of the iPhone launch tonight.

"With iTunes 7.3, you can now activate iPhone service and sync it with your music, TV shows, movies and more. Also you can now wirelessly share and enjoy your favourite digital photos from any computer in your home with Apple TV," says Apple.

The Apple TV tweak will please owners of the media streamer who've been forced to store photos on the Apple's TV hard disk drive prior to this update.