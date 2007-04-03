Apple email stokes iPhone fever

The iPhone is scheduled for a US release in June

iPhone fever has been raised a few more degrees by an email from Apple confirming a June release of the eagerly awaited device.

The email, sent by Apple to people in the US who registered for iPhone updates, and reported by a number of iPhone dedicated websites , features a tantalisingly simple message.

Under the title "Talk to you soon" it reads:

"Thanks for signing up. You'll be the first to hear the latest about iPhone - coming this June. That gives you just enough time to think of ways to break the news to your current phone."

The email comes shortly after unconfirmed reports that the iPhone would make its US debut on 11 June on the Cingular network - the same day as Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference ( WWDC ) begins.