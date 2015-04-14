iPhone clone Le Superphone is le world's first USB Type-C Android

Apple wasn't the first to tout USB Type-C as the connector of the future, but the iPhone maker became its de facto champion when it made it the only jack in the new MacBook.

So it's a clear stab at Apple that Chinese company LeTV, which recently compared Apple to Hitler in an ill-advised promotional image, just introduced the world's first phones with USB Type-C.

Dubbed the LeTV "Superphones," the three handsets all feature the reversible new USB standard, which will also appear on tablets and laptops soon.

Ambitious specs

The flagship is the "Le Max," with a 6.33-inch QHD display, a 2GHz Snapdragon 810 processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB or 128GB of storage, a 3,500mAh battery, a 21-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, and a backside fingerprint reader.

Its unibody aluminum chassis looks very much like a mix between an iPhone 6 Plus and the HTC One M9.

There's also the Le 1 Pro, with a 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel OIS camera, no fingerprint sensor, and less storage (32 or 64GB). Finally, the low-end Le 1 also measures 5.5 inches and features 1080p and a MediaTek chip.

LeTV hasn't yet finalized the price for the Le Max, which it says will be "crowdsourced," but even then it won't be available outside of China for several months at least, according to The Verge.

Via Engadget