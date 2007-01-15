Apple wants iPhone engineers

Apple currently has 38 vacancies for iPhone engineers available online

Apple's iPhone announcement last week has now brought an engineer recruiting frenzy to the company.

Carry out a search for the iPhone at www.apple.com/jobs and you'll see no fewer than 38 vacancies, ranging from iPhone antenna engineer to micro acoustics engineer and software whitebox QA lead.

What's not clear is whether Apple has created these positions to speed up - or actually implement - the features it has already announced, or whether the new jobs are for other products promised as part of Apple's deal with Cingular .

The iPhone goes on sale in the US in June, with a European launch expected late autumn.