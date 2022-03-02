Philips TWS with active noise cancellation launched in India

Audio player loading…

TPV Technology has introduced a new pair of Philips Audio branded TWS earbuds in India. The Philips TAT4506BK comes with features like active noise cancellation, IPX54 rating, 24 hours of battery life and more.

These new earbuds are priced at Rs. 7099 and come in black colour option only and are available via the leading online marketplaces and offline partner stores.

Philips TWS earbuds specs and features

The new Philips ANC true wireless (TWS) headphones come with an in-ear design with a flat stem. Even the charging case carries a similar boxy design to go with the overall design language.

These new earbuds come equipped with 10mm drivers. The IPX4 rating makes these buds splash and sweat resistant which means that these buds can be your companion for your daily jog or run regardless of the weather outside.

The buds are equipped with touch-sensitive control that allows you to respond to calls, play-pause the music, control the volume and trigger the smart assistant on your phone. The buds can also be used in mono-mode which means that you can use the single bud to answer or make calls – thus letting you save the juice on the other bud, in case required.

(Image credit: Philips Audio)

The buds come with ANC which cancels out the environmental noise and lets you focus on the music that you’re listening to. However, in case you need to pay attention to your surroundings or respond to someone nearby, it also has an Awareness mode as well. The buds also come in in-ear detection mode and automatically play/pause the music or movie once the buds are either removed or worn again.

The company claims that these buds come with 6-hours of battery backup with a single charge, The charging case can further add three more charge cycles thus offering the total battery backup to 24 hours. Additionally, the charging case comes equipped with fast charge support and a quick 15-minute charge provides one hour of playtime, according to the company.

