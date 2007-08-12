Trending

First DAB iPod speaker system released

By MP3 players  

Intempo RDI-03 delivers DAB in iPod speaker set-up

The Intempo RDI-03 has a dual DAB and FM radio system alongside its iPod dock

The first iPod speaker docking station with built in DAB radio is set for release in the UK in October.

The Intempo RDI-03 combo speaker system will feature dual DAB radio and FM radio alongside its iPod docking capability. The RDI-03 speaker dock is aimed at the high-end of the market with a piano black glossy finish, and is set up with a 30 watt speaker output and integrated 15watt subwoofer.

The Intempo RDI-03 supports all models of iPods and has a line in for using with other MP3 players and audio sources. The speaker dock comes with a remote control and also has a clock and alarm function built in.

The Intempo RDI-03 will go on sale in Dixons , Currys.digital , Comet and Amazon from October, and will sell for around £99.

See more MP3 players news