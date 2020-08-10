Oppo Watch with a curved display, Android Wear OS to go on first sale today

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo had recently unveiled its first-ever smartwatch – Oppo Watch in India recently and this watch will start retailing from today. This new Wear OS-powered watch will be available on popular online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart apart from offline stores in two different variants based on the display size.

Oppo Watch price in India and launch offers

The Oppo Watch is available in 41mm and 44mm sized variants and the retail price of the 41mm smartwatch from Oppo is set at Rs. 14,990 while the 46mm variant will set you back Rs. 19,990. It will be available in three colour options - Black, Pink Gold, and Silver Mist.

Users who purchase the watch with the new Reno 4 will be entitled to a discount of Rs. 1500 on the 41mm Oppo Watch. For the 46 mm the discount on a bundled purchase is Rs. 2,000. The discount is applicable for both online and offline purchases. Also, since the discount is only available till August 10, do hurry up in case you are still undecided to buy the Oppo Watch.

Additionally, Oppo is offering an additional one-year extended warranty for all the watches purchased and activated between August 10 and 12. That’s not all, Oppo is also offering a 10% instant bank discount for purchasing the watch from Amazon or Flipkart. A no-cost EMI of up to 12 months along with an additional discount of INR 500 on prepaid Transactions is also available in case you’re looking to buy it on EMI.

Oppo Watch specifications

The Oppo Watch comes equipped with Snapdragon 3100 chipset and runs on Oppo’s custom watch UI running on top of Android Wear OS out of the box. It is the first watch that features a curved AMOLED display and is available in two different size variants – 41 mm and 46 mm.

It is powered by a 430 mAh battery and comes with support for Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology that can charge the watch fully in 75 minutes. Other key features include fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep quality, 50-meter water resistance, along with reminders for inactivity and breathing.