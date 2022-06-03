Oppo K10 5G will be launching in India next week

Audio player loading…

Oppo will be launching its next K-series mid-range smartphone in India this month. The company has officially announced that it will be launching the Oppo K10 5G smartphone on June 8 at 12 noon. The smartphone will also be retailing on Flipkart (opens in new tab) as well as on the company’s online store. In terms of the pricing of the device, we expect it to be priced under Rs 25,000 when it launches.

Oppo has created a dedicated product page on the e-commerce website. There are no details or sneak peeks provided about the features or specifications of the device. However, we do get a glimpse at the device and the colour options available. The Oppo K10 5G comes in a similar signature blue and black colour options. We could expect the company to reveal more details about the device in the coming days leading up to the launch date.

Faster, sleeker, stronger!The #OPPOK105G is filled to the brim with everything you need and more. Launching on 8th June, 12PM.#LiveWithoutLimits #Stylish5GPerformer Know more: https://t.co/UEVFLOIg7G pic.twitter.com/Z9lFARMdISJune 3, 2022 See more

Oppo had previously launched the K10 5G and the K10 Pro in China back in April this year. The former device featured a 6.59-inch FullHD+ display. The K10 came with a high 120Hz refresh rate display with a max brightness of up to 600 nits. In terms of the chipset, the device launched with the Dimensity 8000-Max SoC clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the base variant. The camera on the K10 5G includes a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP macro lens on the back. It also sports a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The design of the smartphone is different from the Chinese variant and we could expect to see changes to the specifications too. There have also been rumours that the K10 is a rebranded version of the Oppo A77 5G that was expected to arrive in India as well.

Is the K-series successful in India?

There are not many details we know about the device at this time except that it will be a 5G variant of the K10. Oppo has claimed that they sold over 100,000 units of the K10 in the first 15 days of the launch. But since there has been a growing interest among users to get 5G ready smartphones, there is a possibility that some waited for the 5G variant to arrive.

Many users in India may also have waited out after reports that the K-series would include a premium variant in the future. Following this news, Oppo had launched the K10 Pro in China which came with a better display and chipset.