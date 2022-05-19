Oppo India joins hands with Microsoft - We tell you why

Audio player loading…

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo always has a thing or two for Indian startups. It has made it clear that it wants to work with the Indian startups closely. It is already collaborating a few of them through the government's Invest India programme.

And today, it announced that it is, as part of the 2nd edition of its Oppo Elevate Program, joining forces with Microsoft to mentor startups that have the potential to bring the next big technological change in the industry. Microsoft, for its part, has its own Startups Founders Hub.

Oppo has come up with two classifications: 'Accessible Technology' and 'Digital Health', and startups that fall in the category can apply to apply for program. Their proposals will be reviewed by a jury of experts, led by Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, Oppo India, Madhurima Agarwal, Country Head-India, Microsoft for startup among others. The India jury will select 3 startups who will be entering the global Innovation Accelerator Program.

What do the startups stand to gain

The top ten globally selected startups (including the three from India), which will then present their proposals in the second phase of the program to the international jury at an event in August 2022, will be entitled to a collaboration with Oppo for applicable technical discussion and access to R&D facilities (Labs, spaces, Mobile devices) on mutually agreed terms and schedule.

Thanks to the tie-up with Microsoft, all participants will be invited to Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and eligible startups can receive up to $150K worth of Azure credits, mentoring and guidance from business and technical experts as well as access to world-class developer and productivity tools.

Further, the top ten proposals will be awarded grants of $46,000 each, as well as be given further opportunities for investment, technical support, research and commercial partnerships, and promotion at global events.

Applications for the Oppo Elevate will be open till July 10, 2022. Following this, there will be an assessment by Oppo followed by the presentation to the jury and winner announcement on August 5. More details can be had at Oppo.

(Image credit: Oppo India)

Tasleem Arif, Vice President and R&D Head, Oppo India, said, "The Oppo Elevate program has seen momentous success since its inception and with the second edition, we aim to build the innovation in health and accessibility and highlight Indian innovation on a global platform."

Madhurima Agarwal, Country Head - Microsoft for Startups, India said, "Through this program, we hope to help startups truly scale the impact of digital innovation with the combined resources of both organizations."

The Oppo Elevate program was thought up to offer professional advice, support, and opportunity to leverage Oppo’s products, resources, and distribution channels to take off their innovation.