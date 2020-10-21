Oppo A33 with 90Hz display launched at Rs 11,990

Oppo A33 is now official in India and joins the budget-friendly A series smartphones. A few days back, Oppo launched the Oppo A15 and now the Oppo A33 to the portfolio.

As with the rest of the A-series device, the key highlight here is design, big screen, and an all-day battery. This time, the Oppo A33 brings all three but in addition, it also brings the 90Hz smooth display which makes the Oppo A33 the cheapest phone with 90Hz in India beating the Realme 7i by a small margin.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo A33 specs

Starting off with the display, the Oppo A33 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+(1600 x 720) screen. It is a 90Hz LCD panel with 89.2% screen to body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz touch sampling. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. Adreno 610 will take care of the graphics.

As for optics, they are handled by a 13MP primary rear shooter (OV13B sensor) with f/2.2 aperture, 6x digital zoom. This is followed by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP mono lens both with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is hounded in the punch-hole cut-out on the front with an 8MP sensor. The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear of the device.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Powering the Oppo A33 is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support via Type-C port. The handset runs on ColorOS 7.2 out of the box based on Android 10. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microSD card slot, and dual speakers with Dirac’s automatic audio optimization. The Oppo A33 comes in 3D Iridescent wave design. It is 8.4mm thick and weighs 186 grams.

Price and availability

The Oppo A33 comes only in one configuration, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 11,990 and is available in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colour options. It will be soon available on Flipkart and retail stores.