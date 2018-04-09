OnePlus didn't pull Open Betas on purpose

OnePlus has confirmed that it did not pull links to its latest Open Betas, but they were actually missed during a transition of its website.

Reports – which TechRadar covered – originally suggested that OnePlus may have pulled the latest Open Beta software releases for the OnePlus 5T, 5, 3T and 3 due to complaints by some users about poor battery life performance.

However, OnePlus has now told TechRadar that this isn't the case, and the problem arose during its move from a .net to a .com website.

The links to Open Beta 5 (for OnePlus 5T), Open Beta 7 (for 5), Open Beta 24 (for 3T) and Open Beta 33 (for 3) will be restored to the website soon.

Meanwhile, as for those complaints about greater than normal battery drain on these latest, non-final software builds, OnePlus is currently providing no comment on the reported issues.