OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 receive update & fixes

It’s not even a month since OnePlus launched its sleek line of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro via an online event and the company has already rolled out two sets of updates. These provide important fixes to the handsets including the widely reported green tint issue on display which many OnePlus users experienced.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has received a fix for its touch sensitivity issues around the edges of its massive 6.78 inches display and improved user experience in the UI while accessing Bedtime mode in the battery settings.

Over the air, OTA fixes were received and applied by many users with mixed results. While some have reported that their green-tint issue is no longer visible, others confirmed it is merely hidden after the update.

A OnePlus 8 Pro user with the Twitter handle Fox Tech shared his experience after applying the update surmising that the update only partially fixed the green-tint issue on his device.

Either way, the timely response from OnePlus has received praise from users on their official forum.

Oneplus 8 Pro Green Tint test!Great display but heard similar issues to the S20U (no surprise considering it’s a Samsung panel).Oxygen Os 10.5.4 vs Oxygen OS 10.5.5Settings = Lowest screen brightness, adaptive brightness off, comfort tone off.Slight improvement 🤔#test pic.twitter.com/dKofyjS1o0April 25, 2020

It is interesting to note that this is the second update rolled out by OnePlus for the OnePlus 8 series, which comes soon after the launch event itself.

Via its community site, OnePlus had announced the latest OxygenOS update rollouts and revealed details of the fixes. The OnePlus 8 Pro, global variant gets the 10.5.5i update, while the international edition of the OnePlus 8 gets the OxygenOS10.5.4.

The updated OxygenOS (10.5.5 and 10.5.4) improves video smoothness in motion graphics front. The cameras on both OnePlus 8 and Pro variants receive minor tweaks in terms of white balance and focus for taking better low-light shots.

The update also improves the mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission on the international variant which was needed for OnePlus 8 smartphone users facing Wi-Fi issues.