OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro start receiving Android 11 update

OnePlus has started pushing out Android 11 based on the latest OxygenoS 11 for OnePlus 8 users. A month ago, OnePlus started the Open Beat program for the same and now after testing it for a while, the stable version of Android 11 is rolling out for the OnePlus 8 series.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users globally will get the latest version of the operating system. The update, as always is currently rolling out to limited users and wider rollout will start in a few days.

OnePlus has always been one of the first non-Pixel smartphone makers to provide the latest iteration of Android and the same trend continues with the OnePlus 8 series Android 11 update as well. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are the first set of non-Google made devices to get the stable version of Android 11.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

What's new with OxygenOS 11?

There are several changes that Android 11 brings to the table. For starters, the OnePlus 8 series will get a fresh new UI with various optimization. There is also a new weather UI supports dynamic switches.

OnePlus’s Game space has also got a couple of new features - there is a new gaming tools box switches for Fnatic mode, WhatsApp, Instagram and Screen Recorder at one place. This can be accessed by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode. You also get a new mis-touch prevention feature, which prevents accidental touches.

Always-on Display is finally here

One of much-anticipated feature, the Always-on Display finally comes to OnePlus devices with Android 11. You also get new clock styles and there is a new Insight clock style that will change according to the phone's usage.

There is also a Dark mode toggle and you can now automatically enable from sunset to sunrise or set for a custom time range. The OnePlus Gallery app has gained story function which will show you weekly videos with photos and video in storage. The Gallery app is also now said to be faster in terms of loading speed. And lastly, the Zen mode has received five new themes and option to invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Apart from these, the update will also include core Android 11 functionality like Smart conversation, chat bubbles, media controls, Privacy and security, and much more.