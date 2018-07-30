OnePlus 3 and 3T will skip Android 8.1 and get the Android P update instead

There's good news for owners of the aging OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T - both phones will be getting the Android P update.

In an announcement the company said: "After internal discussions and evaluation, we have decided to focus our development resources on the Android P project, instead of upgrading the OnePlus 3 and 3T device to Android 8.1."

So while 3 and 3T owners will miss out on a potential Android 8.1 update in the next few months, the longer term is looking for rosy.

Gotta get in line

OnePlus has been working alongside Google to deliver the Android P Beta to its OnePlus 6 device, and it's understandable that it would rather focus all its attention on the upcoming version of Android.

However, there may be a bit of a wait for Android P to arrive on the 3 and 3T, as OnePlus goes on to say "the Android P update will be available on the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5/T and OnePlus 3/3T, in this order."

In the past OnePlus has been relatively efficient in getting out software updates, but we expect the Android P update to land on the 3 and 3T either at the end of this year, or early into 2019.