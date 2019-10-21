Nubia Red Magic 3S arrives in India, starts at Rs 35,999

ZTE's Nubia RedMagic 3S has gone on sale for the very first time in India. The gaming smartphone comes with an in-built cooling fan and support for 8K video recording.

Nubia RedMagic 3S follows the RedMagic 3 which was launched in India back in June this year and has received a minor bump in performance courtesy of Snapdragon 855 Plus chip. Apart from that, there's no striking difference between the RedMagic 3 and 3S.

The RedMagic 3S starts at Rs 35,999 for the Mecha Silver variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the Cyber Shade colour model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 47,999. Both the phones are available to purchase from Flipkart.

Nubia RedMagic 3S specifications

The RedMagic 3S features a 6.65-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED screen which has a 90Hz refresh rate. There are prominent bezels on the front which leads into an 80.5% screen-to-body ratio and the display supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display is layered with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for added protection.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with an octa-core CPU and an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU. This is paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

Nubia has equipped its gaming phone with a single camera on the back and its a 48MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. On the front, there's a 16MP camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone has stereo speakers with support for DTS XU1tra sound and Hi-Res audio. The fingerprint sensor is positioned on the rear of the phone, between the RGB lighting strip and cooling vent.

Nubia RedMagic 3S has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.