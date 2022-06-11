You might soon be able to pre-book the Nothing Phone (1) for just Rs. 2000

Audio player loading…

OnePlus' former cofounder's new brand Nothing is all set to introduce its first phone, Nothing Phone (1), in India on July 12th via an event scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST. In a recent development, the pre-booking details of the smartphone have surfaced online.

According to the information shared by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab), tipster Mukul Sharma suggested that the device will be available for pre-orders at a price of Rs 2,000 on Flipkart. Another thing that got confirmed is that the smartphone is going to have multiple memory and RAM variants.

As for the specifications, the continuous leaks regarding the smartphone have already suggested what we can get to see in the upcoming product.

The smartphone could ship with a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display complemented with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor will power the handset for a high octane performance.

There are chances that the device could get 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. The storage of the smartphone will be expandable via a microSD card. It will be running on the Nothing OS based on the Android 12 operating system.

It is being said that the Nothing Phone (1)will flaunt a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor. For the sake of selfies and video calls, the device could get a 32MP snapper at the front. The smartphone will be most probably powered by a 4500mAh or a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Nothing Phone (1) alternates

Nothing Phone (1) is going to compete with recently launched devices like the Realme GT Neo 3, OnePlus 10R and the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 5G in the Indian market. Speculations are that the latest offering by Nothing will be launched at a similar price range, around Rs 40,000, as GT Neo 3, iQoo 9, and others.

The inclusion of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor is surely going to provide an edge to the device over others mentioned above. The audience is eagerly waiting to see how the Nothing OS will work as it is already giving us the traditional and uber-cool Oxygen OS vibes.

