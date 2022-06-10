Nothing Phone (1) charger might help fast charge other devices too

Audio player loading…

Nothing Phone (1) might come with a 45W fast charger out-of-the-box when it launches in July. The new development comes after the accessory was recently spotted for safety certification.

According to a report (opens in new tab) by 91Mobiles, the charger for Nothing’s first smartphone was spotted for a TUV certification. The charger also appears to support Power Delivery (PD) management, indicating that it will also be compatible to charge other Nothing devices, other Android smartphones and laptops.

The Nothing Phone (1) charger might come in three model numbers - C304, C247 and C348. These may indicate separate models for different regional markets.

The certifications do not reveal anything else but we might get to see more information leak in the coming weeks. So, far there have been multiple reports about the design , display and the other specifications of the device. The smartphone was also spotted on the BIS certification platform as well last month.

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 778G chipset within a transparent chassis similar to the Nothing Ear (1) . The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display supporting a max refresh rate of 90Hz. There are also speculations that it would come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is unclear if the smartphone would support expandable storage via a microSD card.

Nothing has announced that the Phone (1) will be launched during a global event on July 12. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart in India. Pricing is unknown, however, it will be expected to be priced higher than other smartphones with the same chipset.

Balance of battery and charging

(Image credit: Future)

45W charging at first thought looks to be the company just playing safe. After all, it’s their first smartphone. But the company is also under the leadership of someone who made fast charging the most unique part of a product. So, it is confusing to see that Nothing is not bringing a high wattage adapter for its smartphone.

The charger won’t be slow for sure. We’ve tested devices that come with 33W fast charging tech as well like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite . The battery gets charged in less than an hour.

If the rumours are true that the Nothing Phone (1) will be coming with support for wireless charging, then many users like myself would expect faster charging speeds there. If not a really fast wired charge, I could use the faster wireless one.

The good news though is that since the charging brick will support PD, I might be able to use the same brick to fast charge other devices like my laptop, tablet and other compatible devices. After all, carrying multiple chargers for various devices is a hassle - a fact that even governments agree to.