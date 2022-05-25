Nothing Phone 1 could be available at a price range similar to OnePlus 10R

Audio player loading…

Nothing already shared the plans of launching a smartphone this year named Nothing Phone 1. The device has been making the headlines for a long time as the brand keeps sharing details regarding it continuously.

In a recent development, minute details regarding the pricing, features, and specifications of the smartphone have been revealed. The tweets shared online show a glimpse of how the device can look. It could have a naked design, similar to the buds launched by Nothing.

As for the specifications, the smartphone could be seen running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It will operate on the customized OS skin based on the Android 12 operating system. The device will most probably have a transparent back which will make it stand out from the crowd.

There is no report regarding the launch date of the smartphone. The device is expected to hit the global market by July 21. Speculations are that the device will be rolled out in China at the same time.

Not only this but the pricing of the smartphone has also been tipped online. We can see the device shipping around the globe at a price near EUR 500 which roughly converts to Rs 41,500.

What's the competition?

We can say that the Nothing Phone 1 will be competing with recently launched devices like the OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3, and more. The biggest competition of the device in the industry will be Oppo Reno 8 Pro which reached the Chinese market a day ago.

The Oppo offering also runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and packs high-end specifications. High chances are that the Nothing Phone 1 will offer a cleaner UI and smoother OS as compared to Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Apart from that, readers have to wait for a while to know which one is better.

