Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch launched for Rs 2,499

Noise, the popular audio and wearable maker from India is on a roll with plenty of launches across audio and smartwatch categories. The company has announced yet another affordable smartwatch.

If you are a fan of cheap smartwatches in India, you will be glad to hear the price tag of the Noise ColorFit Pulse. The newest wearable from the brand, the ColorFit Pulse is priced under Rs 3,000 and for that price, you are getting a good set of features and specifications.

Noise ColorFit Pulse price in India and availability

The ColorFit Pulse is priced at Rs 2,499 in India and it will go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale starting July 26.

Noise Pulse features and specs

The Noise ColorFit Pulse comes with a 1.4-inch full touch HD display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution. The wearable also brings in necessary health-related features such as a heart rate monitor to measure vitals and a SpO2 monitor to keep track of blood-oxygen levels.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse also supports cloud-based watch faces that can be customized. For convenience and to offer more customization, the smartwatch supports swappable silicon straps.

Once charged, the ColorFit Pulse is rated to last up to 10 days. The wearable also supports multiple sports modes including walking, running, cycling, treadmill, and more 一 a total of 14 sports modes. It is also IP68 rated for protection against dust and water. All the activities and other data related to your health can be accessed via the companion NosieFit mobile application.

Other features include weather forecast, call rejection, alarm, find my phone, timer, gesture, sleep monitoring, screen brightness control, quick replies, music control, app notifications, and much more.

