No more Sony PS5 restocks in India before March

Sony PS5's India launch has been a dramatic event that began when the PS5 console was officially unveiled two and half months after the official global launch. Despite all that the console has been open for orders in India only once up until now.

Even after the launch of the console on February 2 in India, the console is not in stock anywhere consistently. It has been flitting in and out of stock for a couple of seconds on various retailers.

And now according to a report from IGN India, Sony has apparently told retailers that the PS5 will not be available for a second round of pre-orders before March 2021. There is no specific date mentioned for March though and Sony is banking on the retailers for announcements of their own.

Besides this, some Sony Centers are also apparently accepting cash deposits of Rs 2,000 for the expected restock in March. Though jumping the gun like this could lead to cancellations as we have seen in the past.

Check out the PlayStation 5 on Amazon.in OR On Flipkart Rs 49,990 | Digital Edition: Rs 39,990

When the stocks that Sony allotted for pre-orders in India instantly sold out, Sony announced that it was surprised and more stocks would follow soon. It said, "PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase."

Those that could not grab one, were hopeful of getting it during a second round of pre-orders. But reports came in that there won't be a second round of pre-orders of the PS5 in India. Sony said in a new statement, "We are not planning pre-order for PS5 before 2nd February. Please stay in touch with retailers for future pre-order updates."

Several Sony Centers had previously confirmed that Sony has not shared any plans for restocks in India with them, which seems to have changed now. Hence it is also

likely that the other retailers now have an idea as well. All prospective customers can do is wait for word from retailers who are selling the console.