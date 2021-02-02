Sony PS5 finally launched in India

The Sony PlayStation 5 has finally been launched in India. It did take more than two months since the global launch but the console is finally 'available' in India. And by available we mean technically, since you will be hard pressed to find a unit to buy anywhere.

The Sony PS5 went for pre-orders in India on January 12 after long drawn out drama that saw Sony not even owning the PS5 trademark and the battle that followed to the BIS filing and the certification procedure.

Sony customers that placed online pre-orders seem to have the consoles delivered while others are set to get it by the end of the week. Orders on Shop at Sony Center now have the nearest Sony Centers listed for the customers that purchased the consoles as well.

Sony PS5 restock

When the stocks that Sony allotted for pre-orders in India instantly sold out, Sony announced that it was surprised and more stocks would follow soon. It said, "PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase."

Those that could not grab one, were hopeful of getting it during a second round of pre-orders. But reports came in that there won't be a second round of pre-orders of the PS5 in India. Sony apparently said in a new statement, "We are not planning pre-order for PS5 before 2nd February. Please stay in touch with retailers for future pre-order updates."

According to an IGN report, several Sony Centers have confirmed that Sony has not shared any plans for restocks in India with them. And this makes it unlikely that the other retailers would be any better off. Hence all prospective customers can do is wait for word from Sony and keep an eye on the retailers who are selling the console.