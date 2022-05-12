Motorola's next cheap phone could come with Snapdragon 695 processor

Audio player loading…

Motorola is going guns blazing in the Indian smartphone market as the brand launched multiple phones in recent months. Now, it is planning to roll out a new budget phone, Moto G52j 5G. The smartphone has already made its appearance on the Geekbench certification website.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone is going to be an upgraded version of the Moto G52 that runs on the Snapdragon 680 processor. Though the listing of the smartphone has not revealed a lot about the specifications and features, still we have an idea of the basics.

Motorola Moto G52j is said to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The chipset will have a clock speed of GHz and Adreno 619 graphics processing unit (GPU).

Apart from that, the smartphone is said to get 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will operate on the Android 11 operating system based on the MyUX skin. Talking about the tests, it scored 663 in the single-core test and around 1703 in the multi-core tests.

Another report suggested that the smartphone will get a 50MP primary shooter with the ability to produce 12.5MP pixel-binned images. As of now, no other details regarding the smartphone are available online. It seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know more about the smartphone.

Budget phones and Snapdragon 695 processor

This is becoming a set template, any smartphone around the price range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 comes with the Snapdragon 695 processor. Other devices are unable to sustain in front of these Snapdragon-powered smartphones.

Some of the recent examples of the same are Vivo T1 5G, iQoo Z6 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, etc. We can expect the same level of performance from the upcoming Moto offering. However, one thing in which the Moto device will outclass others is the clean user interface

