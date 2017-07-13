Motorola all but confirms Moto Z2 Force in a new teaser

Motorola has already confirmed that it’s holding an event on July 25 and now we have a very good idea of at least one of the phones we’ll see there, as a new teaser sent out by the company heavily hints at the Moto Z2 Force.

The teaser has an image of two phones with shattered screens and says “get ready to shatter your expectations”, which is almost certainly a reference to the ShatterShield display that the Moto Z Force is known for. ShatterShield makes the screen far tougher, so it’s less likely to crack or shatter if you drop it.

It’s very unlikely that the teaser is hinting at anything else, and while it’s possible that ShatterShield is being added to another phone in the range, the Z2 Force is the obvious candidate.

This flagship might not be alone

Other than the likely presence of a very tough screen we don’t know anything for sure about the Moto Z2 Force just yet, but rumors point to a 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 screen, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and a dual-lens camera – so this is set to be a real flagship.

Of course, this teaser doesn’t mean the Moto Z2 Force is the only phone we’ll see on July 25. The company also seemingly has other handsets in the works, including the standard Moto Z2 and the Moto X4, so we might also see one or both of them.

So if you’re in the market for a new phone it might be worth waiting a couple of weeks, as Motorola’s range could be about to get a lot more interesting.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could land before long too.

Via PhoneArena