Moto G9 Power goes on sale in India: price, specs, and availability

Moto G9 Power will go on sale in India today. The device was unveiled in India last week as the second member in the Moto G9 family. The Moto G9 Power’s key selling point is the massive 6,000mAh battery it packs in and the stock Android experience.

The Moto G9 will go on sale starting today at 12 noon on Flipkart. The device comes in a single 4GB + 64GB option and is priced at Rs 11,999. It is available in Metallic Sage and Electric Violet colour options.

Moto G9 Power specs

(Image credit: Jitendra Soni)

Besides the massive 6000mAh battery, the Moto G9 Power also supports 20W TurboPower charging via Type-C port. On the front, you get a 6.78-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, the Moto G9 Power sports Snapdragon 662 chipset and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 of onboard storage. There is also a microSD card slot which supports up to 512GB expansion.

On to the optics, the Moto G9 Power offers a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary shooter with f/1.8, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.4 aperture. This is also one of the cheapest phones to offer a 64MP camera setup. To the front, there is a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Some of the camera modes include smile capture, smart composition, shot optimization, night vision, high-res Zoom, HDR, AR stickers, manual mode, portrait mode, and much more.

Other features include Android 10 OS, microSD card support, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, IP52 water and dust resistance rating, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, My UX gestures for quick controls, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The company is next expected to launch Moto G9 Plus in India as the third member of the family.

