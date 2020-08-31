Moto G9 goes on sale in India

Motorola’s latest G series device, the Moto G9 will go on sale in India today. The device was announced last week in India as India’s first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.

The Moto G9 will go on sale in India 12 noon on Flipkart. For the first sale, you can also avail Rs 500 instant discount if your purchase made through ICICI Bank or Yes Bank Credit Cards and Debit card EMI transactions.

Moto G9 specs

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max vision IPS TFT display with 1600 x 720 Pixels resolution. It comes with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU. This is also India’s first phone to feature the same. Snapdragon 662 is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2GHz. The device comes in one variant only with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You also get micro SD card support up to 512GB.

On the optics front, the Moto G9 features a triple camera stack at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and quad pixel technology. This is followed by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The Moto G9 comes with an 8MP selfie camera which is placed in the dew-drop notch. Powering the internals is a 5,000mAh battery, the largest in the Moto G series. It is backed by a 20W fast charging and comes with a Type-C port.

The device runs on Android 10 with near-stock UI. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear. Other features on the Moto G9 include water-repellent design, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, quick gestures, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Hybrid slot.