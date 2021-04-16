Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 launch set for April 20

There are a couple of new Moto phones headed our way, and they are: the new Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G60. These two new phones are all set to launch in India on April 20, according to the promo on Flipkart.

The launch event is set to take place at 12 noon according to the teaser. Besides this the Flipkart promo of the Moto G40 Fusion and G60 tips some of the key specs of the smartphones.

Moto G40 Fusion and G60: Specs

The Moto G40 Fusion is the basic variant compared to the Moto G60 and comes with 64MP Quad-Function camera compared to the 108MP camera on the Moto G60. Evidently, the cameras are a big selling point of the two smartphones.

The Moto G60 comes with a triple camera setup on the back which features an 8MP Ultra wide lens which doubles as an 8MP Macro Lens as well, a 108MP ultra high res shooter, and a depth sensor. The Moto G60 comes with a 32MP selfie camera as well.

The smartphones feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset which has been made for a boosted gaming performance. Other features that favour gaming are a 120Hz 6.8-inch HDR10 display.

Moto is a company owned by Lenovo and this time Moto is borrowing some features from the ThinkPad series of laptops from Lenovo. The two smartphones feature ThinkShield for Mobile which essentially brings a secure supply chain, upgraded Android OS-Core Security and Policies, built-in hardware security, and elevated security protocols.

The ThinkShield is a unique security solution that is more than most other smartphone manufacturers offer at the moment. ThinkShield works on a higher level than the OS and a level below the OS as well to provide the best security possible.

The Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 also come with a massive 6,000mAh battery which the company claims can last 54 hours. The other feature teased is a near-stock Android 11 experience on the two smartphones.