Moto G30 goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Moto G30 sale in India will begin in India today. The latest budget phone from Moto was launched in India a week back along with the Moto G10 Power. The Moto G30 will be up for sale on Flipkart starting at 12 noon today.

The Moto G30 was launched globally a couple a few weeks back and the same made its India debut last week. The Moto G30 was India's cheapest phone with a 90Hz screen at the launch and the same price was matched by Samsung with its Galaxy M12 device.

Moto G30 price in India and availability

The Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999 and is now available via Flipkart. The device is available in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour options. As for the offers, you can avail Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.

Moto G30 specs

(Image credit: Future)

The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max vision 20:9 display and a 90Hz refresh rate, making it one of the cheapest phones in India with a high refresh rate along with the Glaaxy M12. The device is powered by Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage along with support for a microSD card up to 512GB.

In terms of camera, the Moto G30 sports a 64MP main sensor with f/1.7 followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a single 13MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. You also get a dedicated Google Assitant button.

On the inside, the Moto G30 is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and is backed by a 15W fast charging(20W in-box). It runs on Android 11 out of the box. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Motorola has promised two years of security updates and has also packed in some industry-first unique feature called ThinkShield which is an end to end mobile security and privacy solution which offers protection at multiple levels starting from the supply chain, hardware security, OS, and system security. It works a level beyond the OS and a level below the OS as well to provide the best security possible.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!