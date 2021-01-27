Moto Edge S with Snapdragon 870 goes official

After a bunch of teasers and leaks, Motorola has finally launched the Moto Edge S – the successor of Moto Edge launched last year. This is the first phone with the “newly launched” 7nm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The Snapdragon 870 is essentially a Snapdragon 865 Plus in new packaging with slight tweaks and allows OEM’s to launch 5G capable phones powered by a “new” chipset at a comparatively cheaper price than the ones rocking the all-new Snapdragon 888.

The Moto Edge S includes all the elements that you’d want in a 2021 flagship smartphone. It comes with a large display boasting FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, 5000 mAh battery, 5G connectivity and 5 cameras in all including a 64-megapixel primary sensor located at the rear panel.

Moto Edge S price and availability

The price of Moto Edge S starts at CNY 1999 (Rs. 22,500 or USD 309) for the base variant that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,000 or USD 371) while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,799 (Rs. 31500 or USD 433).

The Moto Edge S is available in Emerald Ryuko and Early Sunny colour options and is up for pre-orders now while it starts retailing from on February 3 onwards.

As of now, Motorola has not announced it’s global availability, however, the fact that the brand has picked up pace in recent time hints and has been busy introducing its new phones in the International markets, the Moto Edge S may as well launch pretty soon in countries like India.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto Edge S features and specifications

The new Moto Edge S rocks a 6.7-inches FHD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 2520*1800 that comes with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support. As mentioned above, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Edge S is a 5G phone that comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging, and a triple rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter coupled with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a ToF sensor also present on the phone.

On the front, you have a dual selfie camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary and 8-megapixel wide-angle front-facing cameras for selfies. The fingerprint sensor is located under the power button and you also get IP52 rating for splash resistance and since it is aimed to be an affordable flagship, a headphone jack is also present on the phone.