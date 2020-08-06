More evidence of a Google foldable phone surfaces

Things are finally starting to heat up for foldables at Google’s camp as an internal Android document has slipped the company’s plans for next year. And by the looks of it, Google could introduce a foldable Pixel by the end of 2021.

The leaked document, as reviewed by 9to5Google, reveals a list of Android builds that Google has publicly-launched for some of its older devices from the Pixel 2 in addition to some unreleased devices as well. The list includes the already announced Pixel 4A, the upcoming 4A 5G , 5 and 5a which is codenamed “barbette”.

More importantly, the list contains three more devices that could probably be in development stages. All of these carry a Q4 2021 label on them meaning we won’t see them anytime soon. Talking about them, the devices are initially codenamed “raven”,”oriole”, and “passport” and 9to5Google says that as per the document the naming may differ in future.

What is more interesting is that the third device with the name “passport” is straightforwardly mentioned as a “foldable” device. This kindles a lot of curiosity in us that a foldable phone from Google could be heading to retail shelves in 2021.

However, this is not the only time we heard about a foldable pixel. Back in 2019, Mario Queiroz from Pixel development team confirmed to CNET that the company was experimenting on foldable devices. Later on, a mysterious patent containing foldable display from Google was spotted at the US Patent which increased the possibility of a foldable pixel.

Also, if Google is making a foldable, then it is almost certain that the foldable display will be outsourced. It could be Samsung, or LG, or possibly BOE. That is not known yet. However, this would inevitably affect the prices of the product and make it more expensive. Moreover, if Google, which is primarily a software company, expects to make a foldable ready by the end of 2021, we can expect Chinese smartphone makers like Oppo and Xiaomi to be ahead of that schedule.

Furthermore, 9to5Google predicts the other two codenames to be of Pixel 6 series but there’s no concrete info on that yet. That said, the design and specifications of the foldable “passport” device is still a mystery.

But if we were to guess, the word passport hints at a device similar to Galaxy Fold with a horizontally folding display and a centered hinge, however, the final design could be different as well.