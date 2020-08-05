Poco's next phone will be a OnePlus Nord competitor

The affordable premium smartphone segment is highly active with a new launch almost every month. In June we saw the Realme X3 series, July saw the OnePlus Nord and now it looks like Poco is eyeing to release another smartphone in the same mid-tier segment.

According to a tweet by the Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson of Poco, Angus Kai Ho Ng the company is getting ready with “the new Poco” that will compete with the likes of OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord or.... wait for the new POCO?#POCO #POCOcomingsoonAugust 4, 2020

Since the Nord was launched with the primary focus on the Indian market, this new Poco could also be a successor to the Poco F1 that was first announced long back in India. Poco did launch a couple of rebadged Redmi phones under its branding – Poco X2 and Poco M2 Pro, but the follow-up device for Poco F1 is nowhere to be seen.

The Poco F2 Pro, that is yet another rebranded Redmi phone, was released in some markets, however, it looks like this new Poco could sit right below the Poco F2 Pro in both hierarchy and price. Also looking at the new Redmi lineup, we have the Redmi 10X series that got unveiled in May and is among the cheapest 5G phones available in the market right now.

Given the fact that all Poco phones have been rebranded Redmi devices, it is a high probability that Xiaomi may announce the MediaTek Dimensity powered Redmi 10x as the new Poco. If this is the case, then it would also coincide with MediaTek’s announcement of bringing Dimensity powered phones out of China soon.

Unfortunately, we only have very limited information available with us at the moment and will have to wait for more details as promised by Angus.