Sony Ericsson Xperia Play gets UK release date

Orange has confirmed that it will be ranging the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play when it comes to the UK, simultaneously revealing the UK release date as April.

Like O2, which announced its intentions towards the PSP phone earlier today, Orange tweeted a confirmation of the colourful network's plans to stock the handset.

Conor Maples, PR manager at Orange, said on Twitter, "Yes we are due to take the Experia Play [sic] in April."

Typographical error

Slight spelling mistake aside, this means the Xperia Play has an almost clean-sweep of the UK networks.

O2 and Vodafone have already said they'll be stocking the handset, and T-Mobile looks set to follow its Everything Everywhere stable-mate's lead.

So will Three complete the big five? The network tells us there's no word on it yet but we'd surprised if the numerical network doesn't get in on the Xperia Play action soon.