Maria Sharapova unveils new Sony Ericsson accessories

Sony Ericsson has unveiled Maria Sharapova as their new global brand ambassador, coinciding nicely with the launch of the "Maria Sharapova Design Collection" of phone accessories.

Sharapova has realised what was clearly a lifelong dream of putting her name to a selection of mobile phone accessories, including a courtside case, a travel wallet, a party bag and an exercise case.

"People want style"

"Working on this collection was an opportunity that I could not turn down", said the Russian world number three.

"Sony Ericsson helped me create a collection of mobile phone accessories that I know people will use. And I wanted to add my touch to each item. People want style, fashion and glamour, and with this collection I know that they'll have it."

She'll have to remember that mobile phones must be switched off at Wimbledon if she brings that courtside case with her as she attempts to reclaim her crown.

All these will be available to mere mortals in Q3 2008.