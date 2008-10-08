Control your car with the Sony Ericsson Xperia X1

Sony Ericsson might be right in the middle of a smartphone war at the moment, releasing the Xperia X1 at the same time as around a million other handsets, but it has added some cool James Bond-like functions to help get its nose in front.

The Japo-Swedes have added a car control function to your handset, allowing you to look super-cool in front of ladies in cocktail dresses (or your mate's pretty new girlfriend).

Lights on, lights off

You'll be able to open the boot, turn on the lights (inside AND out) and lock the car as well, all of which makes carrying that little dongle on your car keys somewhat redundant.

What we can't work out is why SE has added a function to let you adjust the seat... surely you need to be sitting in it, and getting your phone out to adjust it will just make you look... well, really stupid.

Unveiled at the Paris Motor Show, it's currently only part of Saab's new 9-X Air concept car. And let's be honest, it's still miles from that bit in Tomorrow Never Dies when Bond uses his smartphone to drive the car... but still, you can pretend, eh?