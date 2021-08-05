Mi TV 4C 32-inch smart TV launched: check out price, specs, and availability

Xiaomi has launched a new smart TV in India under the Mi TV 4C series. The launch happened silently via a tweet from the official Mi TV India handle.

The newly launched smart TV under the Mi TV 4C is similar to the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition. But, the Mi TV 4C 32-inch has priced Rs 1,000 less than the former. The smart TV comes with Patchwall UI, 20W DTS speaker, 8GB storage, and multiple port options.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Mi TV 4C 32-inch price and availability

The Mi TV 4C 32-inch is priced at Rs 15,999 and TV is now available for purchase. The smart TV will be sold on Flipkart. Buy Mi TV 4C on Flipkart at Rs 15,999View Deal

Mi TV 4C 32-inch smart TV specs

As one can say by the name, the Mi TV 4C comes with a 32-inch HD ready LED display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate panel. It also comes with Xiaomi’s Vivid picture engine for better picture quality. For audio, the Mi TV 4C comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS HD audio.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

It runs on Patchwall UI on top of Android TV OS. It brings features like universal search, live TV and sports channel, data saving mode, kids mode, smart recommendation, top 10 celebrity watchlist, and much more. You also get the Mi quick wake feature that allows you to turn on the TV in less than five seconds.

Furthermore, since it runs on Android TV, you get access to Google Play Store and Play Services. You also get support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Play Movies, and Play Music. It also comes with a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. Under the hood, the Mi TV 4C 32 is powered by an Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor with a Mali-450 MP3 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB storage.

Further, on the back, the smart TV packs in many ports, including LAN, A/V port, HDMI(ARC), two HDMI, two USB, and an earphone out. Other notable features include Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity and Bluetooth remote with Netflix and Prime Video hotkeys.