Mi Trimmer 1c launched, will retail for Rs 999

Xiaomi may be having its troubles due to the anti-China sentiments in India. But, that has not stopped it from launching yet another product in the country - a no-frills variant of the Mi Beard Trimmer . Priced at ₹999 ($13), the new Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is a wireless trimmer with a decent run-time and more length adjustments.

The new trimmer looks almost similar to its predecessor. The length-adjustment dial, Power and three-dot LED indicators remain at the same position.There is a matte finish all-around and the trimmer comes in a single Black color variant.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Specifications & features

Xiaomi says the trimmer has improved design, lighter and thinner form factor. The cutting blades are made of stainless steel and are self-sharpening. However, the biggest change now is the charging via micro-USB port unlike the conventional port on other trimmer and Xiaomi says the USB to micro-USB cable comes in the box but it won't come with an adapter.

In terms of settings, the dial offers 20 adjustments with a 0.5mm precision on blades. The range of length is similar from 0.5mm all the way up to 10mm which should be ideal for neck, cheek line and moustaches.

Amidst heavy competition , Xiaomi claims a runtime of 60 minutes on a single charge and says it can be fully charged in 2 hours using any 10W charger. There is a 600mAh battery inside and as per the company the trimmer will last for upto 2-3 weeks on a single charge considering each trimming time is around 10 minutes with a 2-3 time usage in a week.

The trimmer doesn’t come with any sort of IP rating but Xiaomi says the device comes with a one-year warranty. The device can be easily cleaned by popping the blade head, clean it with the included brush and put it back.

Prices